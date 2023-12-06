24 arrested in 'Operation Dirty Ink,' major drug operation in Pinellas County: PCSO

article

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced the dismantling of a significant drug trafficking operation that led to the arrest of 24 people and the seizure of drugs and money.

According to Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the sheriff's office arrested 24 people and seized about 12 kilograms of cocaine, as well as 3 kilograms of fentanyl. To put it in perspective, Gualtieri said, that's about 26.5 pounds of cocaine and 6.5 pounds of fentanyl. PCSO also seized about $237,000 in the search.

Gualtieri said PCSO searched seven homes in St. Petersburg on Tuesday. He said the cocaine and fentanyl came across the Mexican border and then made it to Texas before moving to Pinellas County or other places.

The investigation into this operation began in January when PCSO received information that Jacob Land was selling drugs out of his business at Star Status Ink, a tattoo parlor in St. Petersburg.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on the scene of Star Status Ink on Tuesday, December 5.

Through investigation, they confirmed that Land was selling cocaine and fentanyl out of his business and home in St. Pete. PCSO also identified his distributors through investigation.

The sheriff's office introduced an undercover detective to one of those distributors who made several buys of fentanyl. An undercover detective was also introduced to Land, himself, and bought about 1.5 kilograms of cocaine from him.

According to Gualtieri, PCSO planned on serving a warrant at the business of Desmond Hargrove, whom they were going to arrest in connection to the operation. However, Hargrove left his business unexpectedly at around 6 a.m.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hargrove's vehicle, but after initially stopping, Hargrove fled. He went westbound on 85th Avenue at about 100 miles per hour and struck a parked car.

The sheriff said Hargrove drove that car that he hit about 30 yards into the front side of a home on 85th Avenue, which then cracked the front concrete wall of the house. The parked car then entered a bedroom.

A car struck a parked car and plowed it through a home on 85th Avenue North on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Gualtieri said, fortunately, the 5-year-old whose bedroom that was wasn't home at the time. Hargrove is in the hospital with a broken leg and some other injuries, according to PCSO. He will be taken to the Pinellas County Jail upon his release.

The parked car careened through the bedroom of a 5-year-old, who the PCSO sheriff said was fortunately not home at the time.

The sheriff said that in addition to the drugs and money seized on Tuesday, authorities also seized several guns.