Pinellas County receives $21.4 million to help residents at risk of losing their home

article

Pinellas County has a pot of $21.4 million to help people who are facing eviction or behind on their rent.

Coordinator Aubrey Phillips says it’s unclear how many people this will help, but people who have fallen behind on payments, or who have an eviction notice may be eligible.

People qualify if they are single and make under $39,400. A household can qualify if they collectively make under $56,250.

"While unemployment has stabilized in the area, we still have a lot of households that are being impacted," Phillips told FOX 13 Friday.

LINK: Those who meet the qualification can apply here.

Advertisement

Florida’s eviction moratorium ended in September. The CDC eviction moratorium is still in place through the end of March but it hasn’t had enough "teeth" to help renters from being forced out in the Sunshine State.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app