Pinellas County resumes by-phone vaccine appointment registration; online system still suspended

Pinellas County has temporarily suspended online vaccine appointment registration but resumed by-phone registration at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The numbers to call is 727-824-6900, ext. 4 or 727-824-6931. According to the county health department's website, further "updates will be coming."

Pinellas County officials say they will resume taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those who are 65 and older through their call center Tuesday morning. However, online registration remains suspended after the website was overwhelmed with thousands trying to grab a time slot on Monday.

If you live in Pinellas County, for now, the only way to register is by calling 727-824-6900, ext. 4. Public health workers told FOX 13 they are working to fill Tuesday’s remaining unscheduled spots by contacting people who had called Monday.

Officials said they are asking people not to show up without an appointment. They added that those who registered Monday will have their appointments honored.

According to the health department, a fraudulent Eventbrite was created selling "tickets" to register for a vaccine appointment.

"Please note that anyone who has made an appointment through the fraudulent Eventbrite site does not have a valid reservation for a vaccination at the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County. However, schedulers will work with those individuals to get them onto the schedule," the county said in a statement.

They said they have exactly 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that can be administered each day in the first phase of the vaccine rollout plan.

The county health department said the online registration portal is being reworked as of Tuesday morning, and they are trying to bring additional people to help answer the phones.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said Monday he knows county officials are doing their best, but says more of the effort should be managed from Tallahassee and Washington.

"How about we have a plan to distribute it statewide that’s organized and well thought-out?" he suggested. "So that everyone is doing things the same way and there’s one clear message."

Pinellas has vaccinated thousands of nursing home and other long-term care facilities, but many more seniors are in the general population and, to many, it seems the registration and vaccination process is off to a slow start.

For those who do manage to get through to register, the Pinellas vaccination sites are the Clearwater Health Center, the Mid-County Health Center, and the St. Petersburg Health Center.

