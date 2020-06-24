Pinellas County School District to get 42,000 laptops for students

article

A Tampa Bay-area school district wants to make sure students are set for success amid the pandemic.

The Pinellas County School Board agreed to spend $21 million for 42,000 new laptops and tablets for students this fall. The move will allow every student in fourth through ninth-grade to have one for classroom and home use.

The funding will mostly come from the district's share of federal coronavirus aid.

The district plans to commit $6 million per year in the future to expand the computer program to all grade levels.

