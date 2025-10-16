Pinellas County Schools introduce their new science lab on wheels

The Brief The Pinellas County School District is taking innovative science learning to the next level. Thursday morning, the district's mobile science lab visited Dunedin Highland Middle School. There are five interactive stations within the ‘Innovative Lab’.



The 'Innovative Lab’ on wheels is available to 7th grade students at middle schools across Pinellas County.

What we know:

Pinellas County completely repurposed a bus and turned it into a mobile science lab. The lab visited Dunedin Highland Middle School Thursday morning.

Dunedin Highland Middle School is STEAM focused. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

The state-of-the-art innovation lab combines STEAM learning with hands-on experience. There are five different activities within the lab. Stations include a Symbiosis board game, thermo-plastic keychain making, and a robot obstacle course.

What they're saying:

Educators describe the ‘Innovative Lab’ as a mobile field trip for their students. Middle school science specialist, Stephanie Hornick said, "It's going to give them an opportunity to experience things they normally don't get to in the classroom."

Eleven district departments worked together to transform the bus into this high-tech learning environment. Hornick said, "It's been a multidisciplinary team, we've had people come together from across the county. While working together for this one initiative to really support our middle school students and help them achieve in science."