Pinellas County schools start new year with strong grades, improved bus service, and new STEM programs

Pinellas County schools kicked off the 2025-2026 academic year with a strong showing — maintaining their "A" grade from the Florida Department of Education for the second year running.

Nearly 90% of schools in the district earned an "A" or "B," reflecting high student achievement and a commitment to academic excellence.

Families are also breathing a sigh of relief this year as transportation challenges improve.

Superintendent Kevin Hendrick shared that the district started the first day of school with more bus drivers available than needed, a marked change from previous years when shortages caused concerns for many parents.

"I started my day at the bus compound, said Superintendent Kevin Hendrick. "We had only two drivers sick today out of 300, and we have about 10 or 12 relief drivers. So we started this morning with more bus drivers than we needed. That should be a big welcome relief for our parents."

Beyond the basics, the district is pushing forward with innovative learning opportunities.

A new STEM bus will travel to middle schools across the county, providing hands-on science and technology experiences.

Meanwhile, the mobile Innovation Lab continues to bring engaging classroom activities to students, helping to make education both fun and meaningful.

Recovery from last year’s storm season is also underway, with Gulf Beaches Elementary reopening its doors this weekend, welcoming students back to their neighborhood school.

"We’re excited to continue the improvements in curriculum. We’re going to have a STEM bus going and visiting every seventh grader in the district this year. But I think what’s also kind of exciting for parents is just a sense of normalcy. You can expect a lot of the same great product and great interaction at your schools," stated Superintendent Kevin Hendrick. "It’s exciting to have every student back in their regular school. Gulf Beaches Elementary School, Magnet School, we reopened this weekend. Lots of smiling faces from parents to be back out on the beach, the only school open on the beach."