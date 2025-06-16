Pinellas County seeking input for Dunedin Causeway plans

The Brief Pinellas County is seeking community input for a new Dunedin Causeway Resiliency Study & Adaptation Plan. It analyzes bay bottom topography recordings, high-tide elevation, and future flood scenario models. An online survey is available through July 16.



Pinellas County is seeking community input for a new Dunedin Causeway Resiliency Study & Adaptation Plan.

The study analyzed the 2.5-mile stretch between the Honeymoon Island State Park entrance to US 19.

It excludes the causeway's two bridges, which have already undergone a study that determined both need to be replaced.

The study is being funded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

It analyzes bay bottom topography recordings, high-tide elevation, and future flood scenario models.

The county said improvement proposals include things like retaining walls, roadway stabilization, additional mangroves, and oyster reefs that could better protect the area from flooding.

On Monday, dozens of residents attended a public input meeting that the County hosted at the Dunedin Library.

Area visitors like Jay Botsch said the study and adaption plan makes sense.

What they're saying:

"The timing is right. I mean it was damaged. It's going to cost money to probably get it back to where it needs to be," said Botsch. "Do you take that time and other opportunities to make that a lot better?"

What you can do:

An online survey is available through July 16.

To watch the presentation, click here.

