Retired Pinellas County K-9 Bosco passes away after catching 200+ suspects in 7 years of service

article

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of retired K-9 Bosco.

Bosco, who was born in 2010 and served with the sheriff's office for seven years, caught over 200 suspects over his time with handler Corporal Aitken. Bosco was born in Poland and was a patrol canine from 2011 to 2018.

Cpl. Matthew Aitken, Bosco's handler, was shot three times after being ambushed by a suspect while with K-9 Taco, Bosco's brother. Cpl. Aitken was joined by Sgt. Jacob Viano, who fired back at the suspect, who died at the scene.

READ: Suspect who 'ambushed' deputies skipped court hearing; killed by sergeant after wounding K9 handler

Aitken was released from the hospital days after the incident.

Photo courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

READ: Man arrested in Manatee County for pointing laser at airplane, deputy's patrol vehicle

Bosco was certified as a Narcotics Detector Canine in 2012 and seized over $100,000 in drug money throughout his career.

K-9 Bosco enjoyed retirement with his family and k-9 Taco, the sheriff's office shared.