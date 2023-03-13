Pinellas deputy recovering in hospital after shooting in Pinellas Park neighborhood; suspect killed

article

A deputy remains in the hospital Monday after a deadly shooting occurred in Pinellas Park. Officials said the suspect was "waiting" for law enforcement before firing at them Sunday night.

Before 7 p.m., deputies learned of a vehicle burglary in the 6300 block of 60th Avenue North, an unincorporated area of the county. During a press conference, Chief Anthony Holloway of the St. Petersburg Police Department said they received one report from a witness, who confronted the suspect and began capturing video of him.

Chief Holloway's agency is investigating the deputy-involved shooting as part of the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce, which was created in 2020.

The witness called 911 and explained the suspect – later identified as 23-year-old Zion Bostick – was wearing gloves and attempted to break into cars. The individual followed the suspect and provided updates to the agency.

According to the sheriff's office, when deputies arrived, they spotted the suspect at Grace Brethren Church. It's located at 6300 62nd Avenue North.

Investigators said Bostick fled behind the church, through a wooded area, and into a neighborhood. That's when Corporal Matthew Aitken and his K9 Taco began tracking Bostick.

They followed him to the backyard of a home on 60th Avenue North. Cpl. Aitken spotted Bostick trying to hide around the corner of the house, officials said, and "verbally challenged him."

In a news release, deputies said the suspect "immediately fired several rounds at Corporal Aitken." The deputy was struck three times.

"The suspect was waiting for them and as the K9 and the handler cleared the building, that's when the suspect shot at the deputy," explained Chief Holloway.

Sgt. Jacob Viano, who was with the K9 team to assist, managed to "duck out of the way," according to the sheriff's office. The sergeant fired back and Bostick died at the scene.

Cpl. Aitken was taken to Bayfront Health where he continues to recover and is expected to be OK. Neither Sgt. Viano nor K9 Taco were hurt.

The wounded deputy was hired by the sheriff's office in March 2006. Cpl. Aitken is 40 years old. Sgt. Viano was hired in November 2000 and is 49 years old. He will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is normal protocol.

Chief Holloway said it's always a scary time when law enforcement learns one of their own was injured.

"You don’t want that phone call," he offered. "Getting here is the longest drive of your life. It’s hard on everybody in the law enforcement community."

The suspect's gun, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Deputies said Bostick had a second handgun in his right pocket that was reported stolen out of Manatee County.

In regard to the witness who confronted Bostick, the chief said it is not a move he would recommend.

"I wouldn’t take it to the next level," Chief Holloway said. "He went and confronted the guy. We want you to call us and if you can keep an eye on the person, please do that. But don’t try to confront the person. Thank God nothing happened to that gentleman but at the same time he did the right thing because he saw someone commit the crime in his community and he didn’t want that in his community."

According to the sheriff's office, Bostick "had an extensive criminal history" that dates back to 2018. Based on jail records, Bostick has been previously arrested for DUI, vehicle burglaries, drug possession, and tampering with evidence.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce is comprised of officials from four local law enforcement agencies: Clearwater Police Department, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, St. Petersburg Police Department, and the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Chief Anthony Holloway and Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will hold another press conference Monday afternoon.