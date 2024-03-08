Pinellas County STEM students learn about technology behind racing at Grand Prix

The 20th Firestone Grand Prix is back in St. Petersburg. Friday, some special spectators were in attendance.

Students in Pinellas County Schools’ STEM program from three middle schools in St. Pete got to meet drivers and learn about the technology behind the cars and the race itself. The 75 students were from Johns Hopkins Middle, Bay Point Middle and Thurgood Marshall Fundamental Middle.

Ten students also participated from the St. Pete Parks and Recreation therapeutic program.

It was part of the second annual Team Accelerate Day, which is a partnership with Pinellas County Schools, the City of St. Pete and USF St. Pete. Students spent the morning at USF St. Pete in the college’s STEM lab learning about the science behind racing.

They used 3D modeling software to create a new Grand Prix logo.

Students said the highlight was getting to see the race cars on the track and meet the drivers.

"It was really cool learning about the race stuff and learning about 3D printers and all of the race stuff," Jadiel Diaz, a sixth grader at Baypoint Middle School, said. "We met a driver, Christian Brooks. I got his autograph and stuff. It was really fun. That was my favorite part."

"Coming out and seeing it [how things work], it’s better instead of just looking at a smart board and seeing photos and actually seeing the real thing," he said about the interactive field trip.

"Students need experiences, and they don't necessarily get those experiences until we go out into the field," Cathie Mullins, the secondary STEM instructional staff developer for Pinellas County Schools, said.

"Once a student sees an experience, they can start to dream a little and think, ‘oh my gosh, this might be something I want to do.’ So, these experiences are essential for our students," Mullins said.

Diaz said today changed his mind about what he wants to do when he grows up. He used to want to be a baseball player and after Friday, he wants to be a driver or someone who works on race cars.

