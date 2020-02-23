Pinellas County Wolf Pack nets 24 DUI charges

Pinellas County law enforcement worked this weekend to try to reduce the number of DUI related crashes and deaths through a DUI Wolf Pack.

Several other agencies also participated in the program including St. Petersburg Police Department, Clearwater Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol.

The goal is to not only get impaired drivers off the road, but to also raise awareness about the dangers of operating a vehicle while impaired.

Results from the operation included the following criminal charges:

24 DUI's

1 BUI Charge

2 DWLS/R Charges (Driving While License Suspended or Revoked)

1 Felony Charge

1 Street Racing Charge

4 Other Misdemeanor Arrests

Total Charges 33

Citations included:

11 DWLSR (Driving While License Suspended or Revoked)

7 No Insurance

50 Speeding Tickets

1 Open Container

20 Non-Moving Violations

47 Moving Violations

24 DUI Citations

Total Citations 160

The DUI Wolf Pack was dedicated to Peter Chenhall. At 39-years-old, he was killed by an impaired driver on February 17, 2018 in St. Pete Beach. While Peter was on the sidewalk of Blind Pass Road, an impaired driver left the roadway and struck him. The driver left the scene and was later apprehended in St. Pete Beach. The driver was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Photo of Terry and Peter Chenhall

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will be conducting other Wolf Packs continuously throughout the year.