Pinellas deputies arrest 14-year-old for threat against Countryside High School

Deputies arrested a 14-year-old student for posting photos of guns to social media and threatening Countryside High School.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said the teen posted four photos of firearms on his Instagram account around 7 p.m. Sunday with the caption, "Don't go to school tomorrow" -- indicating Monday, Nov. 4.

The boy told deputies he meant the post as a joke, saying he did it to gain followers and "get some laughs." He said he didn't think anyone would take the post seriously.

Deputies confirmed the teen did not own any weapons or have any access to them.

Investigators arrested the student and charged him with written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.