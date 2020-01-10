Expand / Collapse search

Pinellas deputies investigating death at Madeira Beach home

Pinellas County
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. - An investigation is underway after one person died and another was hospitalized in Madeira Beach.

Pinellas County deputies said they received a report of an armed person at a home in the 14000 block of Miramar Avenue before 3 a.m. Friday.

They said the investigation turned into a death investigation with one person dead and another in the hospital. 

No other information provided, including the events leading up to the death.
 