Pinellas deputies investigating death at Madeira Beach home

An investigation is underway after one person died and another was hospitalized in Madeira Beach.

Pinellas County deputies said they received a report of an armed person at a home in the 14000 block of Miramar Avenue before 3 a.m. Friday.

They said the investigation turned into a death investigation with one person dead and another in the hospital.

No other information provided, including the events leading up to the death.

