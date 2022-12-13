Pinellas deputies: Nearly 30 vehicles burglarized in Belleair within an hour

article

Dozens of vehicles were broken into over the weekend in Belleair Bluffs and Belleair Beach – and most were unlocked, according to deputies.

Pinellas County deputies are asking the public for help in finding the suspects responsible. From midnight to 1 a.m. on Saturday, 29 total cars were burglarized. Out of those 29, 27 were unlocked, said Sgt. Amanda Sinni.

"Always remember, keep your valuables out of your car," Sinni said. "The best way to keep your vehicle and your belongings safe is to simply lock your car."

Deputy Chuck Skipper with the sheriff's department's crime prevention unit said incidents like these are extremely common around this time of year, and they are crimes of opportunity.

"Always be on guard this time of year," Deputy Skipper added. "Criminals are looking for opportunities and there are lots with all the people shopping, valuables, and people letting their guards down, not locking doors - leaving valuables in plain sight."

Deputy Skipper stressed, if you're traveling for the holidays, do not post on social media that you are leaving. That makes your home and car very easy targets.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727-582-6200.