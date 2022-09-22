Child found wandering in South Pasadena reunited with parents, deputies say

A young girl was found walking around a Taco Bell in South Pasadena overnight, but her parents have since been located.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, a good Samaritan spotted the child near the fast-food chain, located at 903 Pasadena Avenue South. Deputies released an image of her before 7 a.m.

By 8:40 a.m. they said they found her parents.

No other information was immediately provided, including how she ended up alone in the area.