Pinellas deputies searching for hit-and-run driver following deadly pedestrian crash in Treasure Island

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Pinellas County
Scene where deadly pedestrian crash occurred in Treasure Island. (Provided by Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - Pinellas deputies are investigating a hit-and-run left that one person dead in Treasure Island. Now, they are searching for the person behind the wheel.

It happened before 8 p.m. Tuesday at Gulf Boulevard and 108th Avenue North. Investigators said 46-year-old Felicia White was walking in the crosswalk on Gulf Blvd. when a dark blue pickup truck – possibly a Chevrolet Silverado – struck her and didn't stop. Officials said the driver was heading south and entered a left turn lane to head eastbound on 108th Ave. when the crash occurred.

White passed away at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727-582-6200.