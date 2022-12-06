Police: Woman arrested for setting Clearwater home on fire, killing two cats

article

A woman was arrested for setting a Clearwater home she was a resident of on fire. The Clearwater Police Department said they had been searching for her since the fire on December 1.

Devon Childers, 26, was found Tuesday at a St. Petersburg motel with the assistance of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, police said. She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail for first-degree arson and two counts of animal cruelty.

Clearwater police said two cats were killed in the fire, which was intentionally set. CPD officers and Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to the home at 1340 Evergreen Avenue just before noon on December 1.

The house was seriously damaged, according to Clearwater police.

Investigators spent five days searching for Childers before she was caught at the motel Tuesday.