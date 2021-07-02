Pinellas deputies: Teen driver fleeing from traffic stop arrested after crashing into another car

A 17-year-old was arrested after crashing into another vehicle, injuring the driver inside. Pinellas County deputies say they believe the teen was speeding and possibly racing with another car prior to the collision.

Around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, deputies said a BOLO was issued for two vehicles racing on 119th Street near Ulmerton Road in Largo. They said when they arrived in the area, they spotted two vehicles – a red Chevy Impala and a second unidentified vehicle – driving at a high rate of speed.

Deputies said they attempted a traffic stop but both vehicles fled.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen driver of the Impala was traveling through the Baskins area of Largo where deputies saw the red vehicle. Another traffic stop was attempted but the vehicle fled again, deputies said.

Officials said the deputies deactivated their lights.

After, deputies said the 17-year-old ran a stop sign at 16th Street SW and Ridge Road and crashed into a Cadillac SUV driven by a 34-year-old man. Deputies took the teen into custody.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Advertisement

The teen suspect was uninjured, deputies said, and was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center. They say speed likely played a role in the crash.

