Pinellas deputy hospitalized after Palm Harbor crash, 1 in custody: PCSO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 20, 2024 10:18pm EST
Pinellas County
    PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A Pinellas County deputy was taken to the hospital and a person is in custody after multi-car crash in Palm Harbor. 

    Deputies are investigating the crash, which happened along Nebraska Avenue and US 19 in Palm Harbor, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. 

    The deputy involved was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

    Officials said one person is in custody. 

    No other information was immediately available. 

