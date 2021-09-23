Pinellas deputy struck by vehicle during traffic stop in Dunedin

article

While conducting a traffic stop on a Dunedin roadway, a Pinellas County deputy was hit by another vehicle, officials sad.

On Wednesday, Deputy Elizabeth Temple with the sheriff's office DUI unit pulled over a white Ford van at Skinner Boulevard and Highland Avenue. The Ford stopped in the center left turn lane on Skinner Blvd.

While the 37-year-old deputy was speaking to the driver, she noticed a vehicle traveling east on Skinner Blvd. – heading straight toward her, investigators said. Deputy Temple attempted to move out of the vehicle's path, but she was hit with the driver's side rearview mirror and had minor injuries.

Deputies said the vehicle continued heading east and a search began for the vehicle. Eventually, deputies located the vehicle and said the driver was 32-year-old Jonathan Chinchilla. He was located at his Dunedin apartment.

He was arrested and faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving an injury. Investigators said impairment appears to be a factor.

Chinchilla was booked into Pinellas County Jail early Thursday morning.

Deputy Temple was taken to a hospital for her injuries. She joined the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in January 2021.