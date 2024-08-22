Great Horned Owl that escaped during Tropical Storm Debby dies after being rescued

article

A Great Horned Owl that escaped from his enclosure in Brandon during Tropical Storm Debby and was later found safe, has died.

Charlie got loose on Aug. 5. After nearly two weeks of extensive search efforts involving 2,300 fliers and 500 door-knockers, Charlie was found safe on Monday.

The Raptor Center of Tampa Bay posted on its Facebook page that Charlie died unexpectedly overnight.

"Charlie was a very special bird. If we had been able to find him after the first sighting, I know we could’ve saved him," the center said.

The center also said if you ever see an injured bird, call a wildlife rehab right away. And, if you ever see a bird that has leather straps around its ankles, it belongs to an organization or somebody.

