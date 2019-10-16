Pinellas investigators need help identifying Largo porch pirate

An unidentified man was seen stealing a package from a Largo homeowner, deputies said.

Pinellas County investigators released Ring surveillance video showing the porch pirate suspect taking an Amazon package off the porch of the home. They said the incident occurred on September 30, around 1:51 p.m.

The suspect is seen walking up to the front doors, observed the package, then walked away without it in hand. He ended up turning back around, walking back to the front door, picking up the package, and walking away with it.

The suspect is described as a tall, skinny white male, with long curly hair. He was shirtless but was wearing gray shorts, sandals and what appears to be a rosary around his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. Schafer with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office by calling 727-582-6355 or emailing dschafer@pcsonet.com.