Family-owned distillery brings hand-crafted rums inspired by Puerto Rico to Lakeland

Lugo’s Craft Distillery is a family-owned and operated distillery located in Lakeland.

"We make handcrafted rums that are inspired by our native country of Puerto Rico," said co-owner Peter Lugo.

The Puerto Rican style rums they create are aged as bourbons would be – in white oak barrels.

MADE IN TAMPA BAY: Veteran-owned Bullfrog Creek Brewing brings craft beer to Valrico

"We bring unique aging profiles to them, rather than anything that’s flavored or colored," said Peter's son and co-owner Christian Lugo. "We’re revolutionizing the industry and how you can perceive rum."

Lugo’s offers tours and tastings at the distillery. But, they also have a high-end cocktail lounge at the front of the business where patrons can try the unique drinks they make with their rums.

Lugo’s Craft Distillery is located at 2500 Drane Field Road, suite 208, in Lakeland. Go to their website to book a tour or find a retailer that carries their rums.