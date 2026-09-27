Pinellas Park motorcyclist killed in St. Pete crash; SUV driver leaves scene: SPPD
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 65-year-old Pinellas Park motorcyclist was killed and an SUV driver left the scene early Sunday after a crash in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
St Petersburg deadly hit-and-run crash
What we know:
Police said the crash happened shortly after 1a.m. at the intersection of 9th Avenue North and 4th Street North.
According to SPPD, the victim was riding a black motorcycle southbound on 4th Street North.
At the same time, a dark-colored Mercedes SUV was traveling northbound on 4th Street North. Police said the SUV turned west onto 9th Avenue North in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash, police said.
The Mercedes fled westbound on 9th Avenue North after the crash, police said. Police have not released the victim's name or a detailed description or license plate number for the dark-colored Mercedes SUV.
The motorcyclist was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital St. Petersburg, where he later died from his injuries, according to SPPD.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Police investigation
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information about the Mercedes SUV or the crash to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-9970.
Suspect vehicle identification
What we don't know:
Police have not released the victim's name or a detailed description of the dark-colored Mercedes SUV.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.