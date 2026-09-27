Pinellas Park motorcyclist killed in St. Pete crash; SUV driver leaves scene: SPPD

The Brief A 65-year-old Pinellas Park motorcyclist died in a crash early Sunday after a dark-colored Mercedes SUV turned in front of him and later fled the scene, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Police said the hit-and-run crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. at 9th Avenue North and 4th Street North. Paramedics rushed the motorcyclist to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital St. Petersburg, where he died from his injuries. Police are asking anyone with information about the Mercedes SUV or the crash to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-9970.



A 65-year-old Pinellas Park motorcyclist was killed and an SUV driver left the scene early Sunday after a crash in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

St Petersburg deadly hit-and-run crash

What we know:

Police said the crash happened shortly after 1a.m. at the intersection of 9th Avenue North and 4th Street North.

According to SPPD, the victim was riding a black motorcycle southbound on 4th Street North.

At the same time, a dark-colored Mercedes SUV was traveling northbound on 4th Street North. Police said the SUV turned west onto 9th Avenue North in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash, police said.

The Mercedes fled westbound on 9th Avenue North after the crash, police said. Police have not released the victim's name or a detailed description or license plate number for the dark-colored Mercedes SUV.

The motorcyclist was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital St. Petersburg, where he later died from his injuries, according to SPPD.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police investigation

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information about the Mercedes SUV or the crash to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-9970.

Suspect vehicle identification

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's name or a detailed description of the dark-colored Mercedes SUV.