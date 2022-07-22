Pinellas Park police: Sleeping woman thrown across room after stolen car crashes into home

article

A Pinellas Park woman was uninjured after the driver of a stolen vehicle slammed into a house, and she was "thrown across the room" due to the impact, police said.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Friday. Officers said a white Kia van was seen swerving between lanes and the headlights were not on. A traffic stop was attempted on 70th Avenue, but the driver did not stop, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

The view from SkyFOX showing damage to a Pinellas Park home after the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into it.

Soon after, police said the vehicle crashed into the home at 7001 61st Street North, where three people were sleeping.

The driver fled on foot and remains unidentified. It's unclear whether there were passengers inside the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from another Pinellas Park home Thursday night.

Kitchen damage after car crashes into Pinellas Park home.

The family was displaced due to the damage to the home and will be staying with other relatives, officials said.