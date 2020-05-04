Pinellas Park providing free face masks to small businesses

article

Small businesses in need of face masks can get some for free.

City officials in Pinellas Park are distributing surgical masks to local small businesses, meaning those with less than 25 employees, in order to help restart the local economy.

The goal is give away 20,000 masks. The campaign begins May 4, and ends May 8.

The pick-up location will be at Helen Howarth Park, located at 6301 94th Avenue. Distribution times are between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information, city officials ask that you reach out to Shannon Coughlin at 727- 743-0581 or EDTeam@pinellas-park.com.

