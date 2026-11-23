The Brief Clearwater plane crash survivor Brad Kendell lost both legs, his father and his best friend in a 2003 small plane crash. Bystanders pulled the University of South Florida graduate from the burning wreckage after wind shear slammed the aircraft into a driveway. Kendell returned to the water through Sailability and went on to win a silver medal at the 2016 Paralympics.



A Clearwater man who survived a fiery 2003 plane crash that killed his father and best friend turned to competitive sailing to honor his dad and rebuild his life.

Clearwater Airpark plane crash

The backstory:

Brad Kendell had just graduated from the University of South Florida and earned his pilot's license when his life changed on Aug. 21, 2003.

He was flying into Clearwater Airpark with his father and best friend when wind shear hit the small aircraft and forced it down into the driveway of a house.

Courtesy: Brad Kendell

"We didn’t even slide or anything. The plane was full of fuel. So it blew up and caught on fire," Kendell said.

Bystanders rescue crash survivor

Timeline:

Kendell regained consciousness inside the burning wreckage and kicked out a back window to escape.

Bystanders rushed to the flames and dragged him away from the plane to safety, though both Kendell and a rescuer suffered burns while getting him to a ditch.

"Finally, he kicked the window, and we were able to drag him and got him to the ground. Both of us were burning, and we finally got him to the ditch," a rescuer said at the time.

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What they're saying:

Emergency crews rushed Kendell to Tampa General Hospital, where doctors kept him sedated for a month and a half.

"Waking up and learning all of that and learning I had lost my dad and a good friend of mine and what happened was life-changing," Kendell said.

Kendell’s mother, brother and friends from the University of South Florida, Tampa and Clearwater rallied around him throughout his recovery.

Courtesy: Brad Kendell

His mother, Patty Kendell, said in 2003 that she knew her son would eventually return to the activities he loved, even though the process would be slow.

"Brad will do what he loves to do again. It will be a slow process. But I’m sure Brad will go at it with a vengeance," she said.

Sailability and 2016 Paralympics

Local perspective:

Once out of the hospital, Kendell returned to the water, where he had grown up fishing, sailing and surfing with his family.

Friends encouraged him to join Sailability, an organization that helps people of all abilities sail, which eventually led him to win a silver medal at the 2016 Paralympics.

"Rather than being in a wheelchair or leaving your limbs on land and hopping in a sailboat is one of the best feelings you can have really. You’re free on the water," Kendell said.

Courtesy: Brad Kendell