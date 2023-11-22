Pinellas Park woman killed while crossing street: FHP

A Pinellas Park woman was hit and killed by a minivan as she tried to cross a street Tuesday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old woman from Safety Harbor was driving a Toyota Sienna minivan northbound on 66th Street North shortly before 9 p.m.

At the same time, troopers say a 36-year-old Pinellas Park woman was trying to walk across the highway north of 54th Avenue North and was struck by the minivan.

Troopers say the Pinellas Park woman was taken to an area hospital and later died from injuries she suffered in the crash.

