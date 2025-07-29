Clearwater Ferry crash: Here's what led to Jeffry Knight’s arrest months after deadly boat strike

The Brief On Monday, Jeffry Knight was charged with eight counts of felony leaving the scene of a boating accident involving death and serious bodily injury three months after the deadly Clearwater Ferry crash. Knight was arrested and released from jail around 10 p.m. after posting $40,000 bail. The captain of the Clearwater Ferry, Dennis Kimerer, was charged with violating a navigation rule for failing to have a working stern light at the time of the crash.



The Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have been investigating the deadly Clearwater Ferry crash for three months and charged 62-year-old Pinellas County businessman Jeffry Knight and the Clearwater Ferry captain in connection with the incident.

On Monday, Knight was charged with eight counts of felony leaving the scene of a boating accident involving death and serious bodily injury.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Knight is also facing misdemeanor charges for failure to maintain a safe speed and failure to maintain a proper lookout, resulting in a fatal boating accident.

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Evan Laskowski of the FWC, said once there was enough evidence to charge Knight, investigators learned he was in the Bahamas.

He added that Knight was cooperative and flew back to the United States where he was arrested around 6 p.m. at the St. Pete/Clearwater International Airport.

Booking photo of Jeffry Knight. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

The FWC said it conducted dozens of interviews, digitally reconstructed the crash and test-drove the vessel in question to do a thorough functionality check before charging Knight.

Knight was released from jail around 10 p.m. on Monday after posting $40,000 bail.

Dennis Kimerer, the captain of the Clearwater Ferry was charged with violating a navigation rule for failing to have a working stern light at the time of the crash.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts go out to all those affected by this tragic accident, especially to the family members of Jose Castro," Evan Laskowski stated. "Our hope is that the conclusion of this investigation can be the first step in bringing closure and justice to his family and all those affected by this event."

The backstory:

Officials said Knight, the former owner of Janus Live who stepped down days after the deadly crash, was operating the private vessel when it slammed into the Clearwater Ferry on April 27.

The ferry was carrying 45 passengers near the Memorial Causeway, and the impact of the crash caused multiple injuries as well as the death of Jose Castro, according to FWC.

Multiple agencies responded in the aftermath of the crash, including FWC, the Clearwater Police Department, Clearwater Fire Department, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Coast Guard.

Dig deeper:

During their months-long investigation, FWC officials said Knight left the scene of the crash and headed south toward his home. That's when investigators said the PCSO stopped him in the water.

At the time of the crash, Knight told investigators he at first stayed at the scene to render aid to ferry passengers. He said his boat began to take on water, so he left, and that’s why his boat was at the Belleair Boat Ramp.

In an electronic data search warrant issued by FWC, it was revealed that passengers on Knight's boat told investigators after the crash, Knight was panicked and told them, "My life is over. I'm going to lose everything," and tried to stop them from calling 911. The warrant also alleges Knight's all-around white light was not displayed on his boat.

Criminal Defense Attorney, Anthony Rickman, who is not affiliated with the case said Knight's arrest does not come as a surprise.

"As the story played out, as the people on his boat started to talk to the State Attorney's Office, when we hear the 911 calls, and we see the investigation, the truth is starting to come out, and the truth is different than what Knight really portrayed it to be," he added. "We see facts that Jeff Knight was only concerned about his own well-being than the well-being of individuals on that boat, many of whom were seriously injured and one killed."

FWC officers investigated the case, which included reviewing surveillance video, analyzing physical evidence and interviewing numerous witnesses. The Coast Guard also investigated the Clearwater Ferry's involvement in the crash.

What they're saying:

"We’re proud of the cooperative efforts between our agency, law enforcement partners, and the State Attorney’s Office to bring justice to those impacted by this tragic event," said FWC Southwest Regional Commander Major Evan Laskowski.

FWC also extended their condolences to those involved in a press release.

"The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Jose Castro, as well as to all those injured and affected by this incident."

The other side:

Knight's legal team released a lengthy statement, saying, in part, that he "remains deeply saddened by the events of April 27, 2025, and extends his prayers to all those affected. This tragic incident deserves careful attention, not rushed judgment — and certainly not public mischaracterization."

Knight's attorney, J. Kevin Hayslett, said the claims that Knight immediately sped away from the scene are false. He ended his statement, saying "We look forward to presenting that evidence to an impartial jury of Mr. Knight's peers – and finally setting the record straight."

What's next:

As of Tuesday afternoon, Knight hadn't made his first appearance, and he still needs to be arraigned.