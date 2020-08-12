Pinellas sewing group crafts masks for vets after COVID-19 canceled fundraiser

Sherwood Forest is not your average RV Park. They are a close-knit family. The Crafty Ladies of Sherwood Forest is a group of residents that get together every day to help the community.

They sew masks and donate them to the ServiceSource Veterans Mall, a local storeroom of household items given to veterans transitioning from homelessness to apartment living. The cause is close to their hearts because many of them have family in the military.

“My whole family, both my boys and my husband have been in the service. I recently lost a son that was a 26-year retired lieutenant colonel in the Air Force…so…it, it’s important”, said Jeannie Powell, one of the members.

Powell has been a part of the Crafty Ladies group for years. They usually make a quilt and auction it off, giving the proceeds to the ServiceSource Veterans Mall, but COVID-19 changed that tradition.

“This year, since they can’t do fundraising because of the virus, they asked if we could do masks for their baskets and things that they put out for their veterans.”

The Crafty Ladies have donated almost 400 masks so far and have no plans of stopping. Powell and the ladies said it helps them feel like they are doing something during this difficult time.

Advertisement

“It makes us really feel like we are helping in one way or another through this COVID because it’s changing our world.”