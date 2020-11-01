Pinellas sheriff says speed played role in boat crash that killed 16-year-old girl

A 16-year-old girl was killed around 1 a.m. Sunday when the boat she was in crashed into channel marker 28 in the Intracoastal waterway, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says there were seven teenagers on board the boat and some of them had been drinking. Gualtieri says the teens were coming from a house party in the Treasure Island area where there were drugs and alcohol.

According to PCSO, the boat was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the channel marker. Gualtieri said all seven teens, who were not wearing life-jackets, were thrown from the boat upon impact.

The 16-year-old girl who died was found floating approximately a quarter of a mile from the crash. Another teen was taken to Bayfront Medical Center with minor injuries. The other five teens were not injured.

This is a developing story. FOX 13’s Elizabeth Fry is on scene and will provide more details as they become available.

