Pinellas SunRunner will be fare-free through November

The SunRunner launched back in October with the promise of free rides for six months, and officials announced Wednesday they will extend the fare-free service for an additional six months.

The 10-mile route with 30 stations transports riders from downtown St. Petersburg to St. Pete Beach – and back. According to the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA), they approved the recommendation, meaning that the promotion will be suspended in November 2023, rather than April 30, 2023.

One of the stops along the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority's SunRunner route.

Part of the motive is due to the "success" of attracting new riders. They said ridership has grown every month since the October launch, exceeding 260,000 passengers in total.

By this summer, PSTA officials say there will be discounted fares for senior citizens and those with disabilities. There will also be a contactless payment system when they do start charging fares.

"We have seen an amazing response from the community regarding the SunRunner, it now has the highest ridership in our system," said Brad Miller, PSTA Chief Executive Officer, in a statement. "Riders have been using the service to get to work, medical appointments and to our award-winning beaches. To continue to offer the SunRunner free, we will be able to attract even more passengers to enjoy our easy and convenient service."

Buses are scheduled to run every 15 minutes during the day and every half hour in the evening. There are 30 stations between downtown St. Pete and the beach. PSTA officials said because it has dedicated bus lanes and stations – not stops – it operates faster, like a train. They said it's more about getting people from one destination to the other.

To learn more about the SunRunner, visit: psta.net/sunrunner.