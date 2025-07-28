Plane crashes into car in Lake Worth, 7 people hospitalized: PBCFR

The Brief Seven people are in the hospital after a plane crashed into a car in Lake Worth. Investigators say that the plane skimmed the top of a Honda Civic. Two people were on the plane and five were in the car during the collision.



Seven people were hospitalized after a plane crashed into a car in Lake Worth on Monday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Investigators say that the plane skimmed the top of a Honda Civic on the 3800 block of Lake Osborne Drive.

Two people were on the plane and five were in the car during the collision. All seven were taken to nearby hospitals.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what caused the plane to crash into the car. They also have not released the conditions of the people who were hospitalized.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.