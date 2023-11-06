Plant City farmer starts design company called 'Creative Farm Girl'

article

Nina McNamar left the country life for the corporate world, but years later she is finding balance and comfort while working from home.

McNamar loved playing in the cow pasture, running around bare-footed and having strawberry fights in the fields with her dad.

"My family grew up on this farm since the 1860s," said McNamar.

Nina McNamar with her pony, Jack.

Farm life is in McNamar's blood.

"My dad was a strawberry farmer and I got to grow up on the strawberry farm and be around all that and the tractors and just the farm life in general," she said.

McNamar loved her life on the farm, but also had a creative side.

McNamar's father was a strawberry farmer.

"When I was young, I would draw on everything," recalled McNamar. "And I just decided to go to art school. And then I just grew from there."

After graduating from high school, she went to work for a local theme park for 16 years. But, she missed life on the farm.

"I just wanted to get out of the rat race, and I'm just comfortable from home," she explained.

So from the comfort of her farm, McNamar started her on design company called Creative Farm Girl.

McNamar makes custom handbags.

She makes everything from custom handbags to dog houses.

"It makes me feel good when people are happy with their products. When I see the look on their face and how much they love it, that's what makes me happy," McNamar shared.

Her dog houses went viral after being in a HGTV magazine.

McNamar's dog houses went viral.

"We probably made a hundred or so since 2020, but it's been a lot. There's been a lot of orders, but I do different ones. I do a taco truck, I do a ice cream truck, a hot dog truck," she added.

For McNamar, it's the best of both worlds.

"I get to work in my garden. I get to play with my animals and being here doing what I love," McNamar said.

The Plant City farmer said she loves turning junk into treasure.

