Pinellas County program offers young adults with disabilities internships

At the Don CeSar, students from the Pinellas County School Extended Transition Placement Program are hard at work.

"I've done the laundry and the fitness and the banquet and the break room and sometimes the pool," said Kaitlin O'Dell, a Pinellas County Extended Transition Program Participant.

The program provides internships for students between the ages of 18 to 22 who have special needs.

"Some students are intellectually disabled," said Ashley Henry, Pinellas County Extended Transition Program Teacher. "Some students have language impairment. Some students have autism. There have been students in the program with Down's Syndrome."

The goal is to help them find jobs after they graduate high school.

"Florida is big in hospitality and there's a lot of job opportunities in hospitality and being at such a big facility, students get a lot of different experiences," Henry shared.

Experiences that are teaching students how to be professional, responsible and have a positive attitude at work.

"So without a program like this, students would not be as skilled in the workplace as they will coming out of this program," Henry explained.

"The great thing I like about the job is I get to help out, and I get to do some cool things," said O'Dell.

Don CeSar has partnered with Pinellas County Schools for more than 16 years.

"Personally, this is just a great way to make a difference that we can visibly see and contribute to these students who are great, great people making a difference," said Barbara Readey, General Manager at Don CeSar.

Henry said the students will make great employees.

"They follow their schedule. They pay attention to detail. They are team players. They're responsible, and they have a positive attitude," she said.

There are 11 off site programs and more than 200 students enrolled in the program.