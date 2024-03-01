2 teens shot in Plant City were attempting robbery; accomplice arrested, police say

Two Plant City teenagers who were taken to the hospital with injuries, one of them fatal, were attempting a robbery when they were shot, police announced on Friday.

According to the Plant City Police Department, a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old were both taken to South Florida Baptist Hospital earlier this week with upper body injuries, and the 14-year-old later died.

Police learned that the two teenagers had driven with Abraham Melendez, 22, to the area of West House Street and Lakewood Avenue with the intent to rob people they knew.

The 14-year-old and 18-year-old were both shot during the robbery attempt, and Melendez drove both of them to the hospital. The 18-year-old, a Hispanic man, is being treated at this time.

Melendez was arrested and charged with ‘several crimes,’ according to police.

PCPD asks anyone with information to contact Sergeant Gerald Baker at 813-757-9200.