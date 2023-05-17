Plant City man killed in single-vehicle crash: FHP

article

A Plant City man lost his life in a vehicle crash Tuesday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 51-year-old man was traveling westbound on State Road 60, near Smith Ryals Road around 11:10 p.m. when he didn’t make it through a curve in the roadway.

Troopers say his vehicle left the road, entered the north shoulder, and crashed into a guardrail before traveling across the highway.

Once on the south shoulder, the vehicle collided with an embankment before coming to a complete stop, according to FHP.

The driver died at the scene of the crash.