Plant City man killed in single-vehicle crash: FHP

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Plant City
FHP patrol car lights and tow truck at scene of fatal Plant City crash. article

PLANT CITY, Fla. - A Plant City man lost his life in a vehicle crash Tuesday night. 

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 51-year-old man was traveling westbound on State Road 60, near Smith Ryals Road around 11:10 p.m. when he didn’t make it through a curve in the roadway. 

Troopers say his vehicle left the road, entered the north shoulder, and crashed into a guardrail before traveling across the highway. 

Once on the south shoulder, the vehicle collided with an embankment before coming to a complete stop, according to FHP. 

The driver died at the scene of the crash. 