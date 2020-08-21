Plant City police investigating deadly shooting
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Police in Plant City are investigating an early-morning shooting that killed one person.
Around 4:05 a.m. Friday, police said they received a 911 call reporting a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim, who was not identified, was described as a Black male. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed away.
No other information was provided, including whether police have a suspect description.
Anyone with additional details is asked to call the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200.