Plant City police investigating deadly shooting

Police in Plant City are investigating an early-morning shooting that killed one person.

Around 4:05 a.m. Friday, police said they received a 911 call reporting a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, who was not identified, was described as a Black male. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed away.

No other information was provided, including whether police have a suspect description.

Anyone with additional details is asked to call the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200.

