Plant City police officer in ICU after being run over in multi-county crime spree

A Plant City police officer remains in the ICU at a local hospital after he was run over during a multi-county crime spree Wednesday. During a press conference Friday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd expressed his frustration over the suspects' criminal history and the fact that they took advantage of their second chance.

Aaron Phillips and April Thompson were on the run from Plant City police Wednesday when a Polk County deputy discovered the pair in the middle of an armed carjacking. Recognizing Thompson, the deputy attempted to make an arrest. However, both Phillips and Thompson ignored the deputy's orders and attempted to flee the scene. This led to a struggle between the deputy and Phillips.

Sheriff Judd said the deputy was forced to shoot and kill Phillips' after he reached for a gun.



"Our deputy begins to shoot. He shoots eight times,” said Judd. Every one of those bullets he shot hit. Seven of them hit Aaron, one of them hit April in the stomach."

However, what happened leading up to those fatal shots is something Judd can't wrap his mind around. Back in Plant City, the pair was trying to get away from officers who were closing in on them. That's when Thompson ran over one of those officers.



"These two people left him on the side of the road for dead after they ran over him," said Judd. "I don't mean bumped him, I mean ran over him with a stolen vehicle."

After a short visit with that Plant City officer on Thursday, Judd said he has a long road to recovery ahead.



"His spirits are good,” Judd said. He tells me he's got about a four to five month recovery, but it's by the grace of God he's not dead."



Between Phillips and Thompson, they have a long criminal history. Phillips had only been free a few months before the pair took advantage of their second chance. It's a chance the sheriff think they never should have had.



"This is the poster child that some people are trying to lead the Florida senators to believe that really they're non-violent, low level criminals. That's wrong. They aren't," said Judd.

Advertisement

However, this time, Thompson's chances have run out.



"Our goal is that she never breathes air outside of prison or jail custody again."



Thompson is still in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds to both the leg and the stomach.

She is expected to be released soon and faces multiple charges, including second-degree felony murder.

