Family-owned tropical fish farm in Plant City catches fire overnight

Before 2 a.m., Hillsborough firefighters rushed to a fish farm in Plant City.

First responders received the report from a citizen who spotted the flames at 5-D Tropical, located on Bob Head Road. By the time firefighters arrived, a large metal building was fully involved.

Crews were bringing in water by using tanker trucks. One firefighter was hospitalized for a minor injury, officials said.

There were no occupants inside the building at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to the 5-D Tropical website, it's a fourth-generation family-owned business.