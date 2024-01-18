Plant City veteran gifted new, mortgage-free home for his family

A Plant City veteran received the gift of a brand-new, mortgage-free home on Thursday.

American flags lined the street in the neighborhood, welcoming Army Special Operations Chief Warrant Officer Jose Santiago and his family.

Through 27 years of service, the Army often took Santiago far from home, but Thursday he experienced a homecoming of a different order as he arrived at his new address.

"I saw all these people lined up, and I was like, ‘I don’t deserve this, right?’ But I was like, ‘Wow!’" said Santiago.

Together with Building Homes for Heroes, The Pulte Group will build a mortgage-free home for Santiago and his family. The company said it’s "Built to Honor" program donates new homes to injured veterans to recognize their service and sacrifice.

"I feel overwhelmed, humbly overwhelmed, and grateful," said Santiago.

During nearly three decades in the Army, Santiago received dozens of honors, including a Bronze Star. Now, he is the sole caretaker for his mother and the legal guardian of his sister, Linda, who has special needs.

He describes the new home as a life-changing gift for all three of them.

"It’s just a big blessing, it really is a big blessing," said Santiago.

A blessing because Santiago said he knows fellow veterans are struggling to find stable shelter.

The Florida Department of Veteran Affairs reports there are 2,500 homeless veterans in the state. Santiago hopes this shows other veterans that the community has not forgotten them.

"There are people out there who are helping a lot of the veterans out there," said Santiago.

He said he’s looking forward to moving into the house this spring or early summer when construction is complete.

Standing on what will be the future home's foundation, shovels in hand, Santiago helped break ground on his land. Land that is now, home to the brave.