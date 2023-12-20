Veteran injured in Iraq given new home in Lutz

They arrived by motorcade and got the salute only Dustin Magner himself isn't so sure he deserved.

"I don't think I'm a hero," he said.

But he was treated like one nonetheless, first having the chance to raise the American flag, and then entering his new home in Lutz with his wife, Rebecca, and their two kids.

READ: Blue Star Families hopes to ease burden on military families over the holidays

The home, that was donated by Tunnel to Towers mortgage free to the Magners, is lined with photos that are reminders of the unluckiest moment of his life.

After 13 years in the Army, he was serving in Iraq in 2009 when he was hit by a roadside bomb and lost the use of his legs.

"The time has flown by, but it feels like a long time too," said Magner.

He learned to be independent in most cases, but after living in numerous homes, that were never quite right for his situation, Tunnel to Towers donated a four-bed, three-bathroom smart home, that has appliances that can move up and down, panels that he can reach and an accessible bathroom.

"We have to figure out different ways of doing the things that people do all the time," said Magner. "Having a space is crucial to just living life."

For all the help this home will give Dustin to live a normal life, including wide open spaces he can access easily, it’s also a reminder of something really important.

"I think we tend to focus on the bad a little bit," said Magner. "It's a good reminder that America is full of good people."

In total, Tunnel to Towers has donated more than 1,000 homes and is giving away 40 nationwide just in December.

READ: Buccaneers partner with Habitat for Humanity to build homes in Tampa

"When you're feeling down about yourself, help somebody else and you'll feel great about yourself," said Jack Oehm, a Tunnel to Towers board member. "So this is what we do."

The Magner's kids will each have a bedroom and they will have peace of mind.

"Knowing that I can be gone to work and he's back with the kids and he knows he won't need help here," said Rebecca Magner. "He'll be able to do it all. So that's huge."

They plan to move in to their forever home next week.

"I struggle to express my gratitude for all the donors, all the builders, everyone who makes it possible," said Dustin Magner.