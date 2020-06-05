Police: 1 dead after car runs red light in South Tampa

article

A man in his late 50's is dead after police say he ran a red light at the intersection of N. MacDill Ave. and W. Kennedy Blvd. shortly after midnight on Friday.

According to police, the man was driving a Honda Civic northbound on N. MacDill Ave. approaching W. Kennedy Blvd. when he ran the red light at the intersection.

A Cadillac driven by a man in his mid-30’s, who was traveling westbound on W. Kennedy Blvd. under a green light, struck the passenger side of the Honda Civic.

The impact sent both vehicles to the northwest corner of Kennedy Blvd.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Cadillac was checked at the scene and not taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

