Police: 19-year-old charged with murder for shooting, killing man in Haines City

article

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for murder in a fatal shooting that happened in Haines City on May 23.

Tampa police say they assisted Haines City police in the arrest of Tyquaveon Robinson, who was wanted for the murder of 19-year-old Dyreon Outsey.

The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, when investigators said Robinson shot Outsey in the head after firing a bullet into a silver Toyota 4Runner.

RELATED: 3 teens charged with attempted murder after drive-by shooting in Winter Haven

Outsey was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The victim was the older brother of one of the suspects arrested in last week's drive-by shooting in Winter Haven. That shooting happened May 26, just three days after Outsey's murder. Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said the victim's brother, 17-year-old Zedarian Outsey, was out for revenge.

Advertisement

Robinson is charged with first-degree murder, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle and tampering with physical evidence.