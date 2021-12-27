Police: 2 children killed, 4 injured by hit-and-run driver in South Florida

article

Police in South Florida are on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver who killed two children and injured four others.

The Broward Sheriff's Office told WSVN the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of NW 9 Ave in Wilton Manors, near Fort Lauderdale.

According to WFOR, witnesses said the speeding driver went around a stopped Broward County public transit bus and hit the group of children. The witnesses said the driver then fled the scene and left the victims in the roadway.

Homicide detectives said two children were pronounced dead at the scene. Four other children were rushed to an area hospital, with two listed as critical and two serious Monday night.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said all the victims are between age 1 and 10 years old.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.