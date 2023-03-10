Police: 2 dead in Venice murder-suicide

A Venice man shot and killed a woman and then took his own life, according to city officials.

Authorities say police were called to a home in the 900 block of Villas Drive on Thursday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers found a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds.

The man has been identified as 50-year-old Charles D. Payne. The woman’s identity has not been released.

In a Tweet, the city of Venice stated that its heart goes out to the victim and families who have suffered a loss.

The city added, "We encourage anyone who is in an abusive relationship to seek out help. Resources do exist to help you. You can always call VPD, but if you’d feel more comfortable you may call or text our local domestic violence partner SPARCC at 941-365-1976."