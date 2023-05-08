Police: 2 killed after Haines City driver runs red light, collides with Florida's Natural semi-truck

article

Two passengers were killed in a Lake Wales crash involving a semi-truck and a red-light runner, according to police.

The deadly crash occurred Monday morning on U.S. Highway 27 at Washington Avenue. Police arrived at the scene around 2:51 a.m.

During the investigation, police determined that a 40-year-old from Haines City was traveling in a white 2017 Cadillac. They said he "failed to stop for the red traffic light while traveling north."

According to police, 24-year-old Gary Faniel, Jr. and 23-year-old Javarcea Morton – who are both from Haines City – were passengers in the Cadillac.

In the intersection, police said the Cadillac collided with a semi-truck owned by Florida's Natural. Faniel and Morton were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver was not hurt.

The case remains under investigation. Police have not said whether charges will be filed.

If you have any information regarding this crash, please contact the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.