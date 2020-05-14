Police: 25 classic cars stolen, stripped at south St. Petersburg chop shop; two arrested

After 10 months of investigating, St. Petersburg detectives said they arrested two men involved in stealing classic cars, chopping them down, and either using or selling off the parts.

Investigators also believe the men are behind some commercial burglaries and are responsible for 30 crimes within the city, plus 20 more in other parts of Pinellas County.

James Nethery, 38, and Jason Canady, 39, started stealing and stripping cars in the backyard of a home at 757 13th Avenue South in St. Petersburg around July 2019, detectives say. Since then, the pair is accused of stealing more than 25 classic cars.

Investigators say Nethery and Canady also broke into at least 30 businesses to steal lawn equipment, stereos, fishing poles, shoes, and cigarettes.

Both men have been arrested and face charges in St. Petersburg of commercial burglary and grand theft auto. Nethery also faces two counts of residential burglary and Canady faces a charge of dealing in stolen property and the alteration of a vin number.

They also face a combined 20 charges in six other Pinellas County jurisdictions.

Investigators from Pinellas Park, Clearwater, Largo, Kenneth City, and Port Richey also helped with the investigation.