Police: Amtrak conductor dies after falling from train

An Amtrak conductor was killed Saturday after falling from a train at a station in Westerly, police said.

The conductor is believed to have fallen off the train as it was leaving the station, WJAR-TV reported. The train was stopped to search for the conductor after staff realized she was not answering her radio.

The woman’s body was found on the tracks north of the Westerly station, police said.

An Amtrak representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Twitter account for the company’s Northeast Corridor said around 3 p.m. that a train was stopped in Westerly "due to emergency personnel activity." It later said the train’s passengers were given alternate transportation on another train.

The Northeast Corridor runs between Boston and Washington, D.C., with dozens of stops between.

The state medical examiner was called to the scene. Westerly police said Amtrak police will be leading the investigation.