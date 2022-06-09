Police arrest 3, seize drugs, cash following second search of Sarasota home

article

Two men arrested in April after community complaints and undercover drug buys at a Sarasota home have been arrested again, along with a third man, following a second search of the residence.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, officers originally searched the home located at 1331 15th Street in Sarasota on April 26 and arrested Rodney Austin, 42, and Jason Austin, 26, on multiple drug charges. Police also seized a firearm and illegal drugs at that time.

On Wednesday, police returned to the home with a search warrant and re-arrested both men and 30-year-old Rashad Fields. During Wednesday’s search, police seized 96.1 grams of crack cocaine, 465.1 grams of marijuana and $2645 in cash.

Rodney Austin, who is a convicted felon, is facing charges of trafficking in cocaine 28 grams – 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a park, possession of structure for trafficking in controlled substances, tampering with evidence and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.

Jason Austin was arrested on charges of trafficking in cocaine 28 grams – 200 grams, possession of structure for trafficking in controlled substances, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell within 1000’ of a park, tampering with evidence and violation of probation.

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

Fields has been charged with trafficking in cocaine 28 grams – 200 grams, possession of structure for trafficking in controlled substances, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a park and tampering with evidence.

Police say this case is still open and active.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.